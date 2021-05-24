Arsenal beat Leeds to reach last eight

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says Eddie Nketiah has a future at the club after he scored to help the Gunners see off Leeds United 2-nil and reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Substitute Calum Chambers’ header crept over the line seconds of coming off the bench, before former Leeds loanee Nketiah pounced to wrap up the tie.

The forward cleverly flicked the ball over a stranded Illan Meslier and just did enough to nudge it over the line before the visiting keeper could recover.

Time to relive the action! 😍 All the highlights from our @Carabao_Cup win over Leeds United are now live 👇 #CarabaoCup | Match highlights 📺 pic.twitter.com/tH741CNmnO — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 27, 2021

“I have full belief that he is going to be a top, top player and hopefully at Arsenal,” said Arteta, who has helped develop a number of young Arsenal players, including Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka.

“I’m happy to have him, he is our player, I regard him really highly and from my side I want him to stay.”

Leeds had looked the more threatening side until the first goal in an open and entertaining game against a much-changed Arsenal side at Emirates Stadium.

But Arteta’s outfit were comfortable after establishing their lead as the visitors became stretched looking for a way back into the game, with Nketiah impressing.