Arsenal beat Chelsea to ease pressure on manager

Arsenal defeated Chelsea 3-1 in their Premier League clash this morning.

A rejuvenated Arsenal recorded an important victory to end their seven-game run without a win in the League.

Two first-half goals set the platform for the Gunners’ first top-flight win since November 1st.

Article continues after advertisement

Alexandre Lacazette, Granit Xhaka, and Bukayo Saka scored for Arsenal.

Tammy Abraham scored from close range for Chelsea but it was an otherwise lackluster performance by Frank Lampard’s side, who missed the chance to go second.

It was a well-deserved victory for Arsenal, who climb to 14th and will hope any talk of a relegation battle is now behind them.

In other results, Aston Villa thrashed Crystal Palace 3-0, Southampton drew nil-all with Fulham, Manchester City beat Newcastle 2-0, Everton defeated Sheffield United 1-0 and Manchester United drew 2-all with Leicester.

[Source:BBC Sport]