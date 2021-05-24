Home

Arsenal back in EPL top four

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 2, 2022 4:50 am
Arsenal Team. [Source: Arsenal/ Twitter]

Arsenal reclaimed the fourth spot in the Premier League with an important 2-1 victory over West Ham United.

Rob Holding opened the scoring from Bukayo Saka’s 38th-minute corner with Gabriel Magalhaes nodding the winner early in the second half.

Jarrod Bowen did pull the Hammers level just before the break.

Article continues after advertisement

The defeat leaves West Ham in seventh, three points behind sixth-placed Manchester United with three games remaining.

In other results, Tottenham defeated Leicester 3-1 and Everton beat Chelsea 1-0.

[Source: BBC Sport]

