Arsenal back in EPL top four

Arsenal reclaimed the fourth spot in the Premier League with an important 2-1 victory over West Ham United.

Rob Holding opened the scoring from Bukayo Saka’s 38th-minute corner with Gabriel Magalhaes nodding the winner early in the second half.

Jarrod Bowen did pull the Hammers level just before the break.

Article continues after advertisement

The defeat leaves West Ham in seventh, three points behind sixth-placed Manchester United with three games remaining.

In other results, Tottenham defeated Leicester 3-1 and Everton beat Chelsea 1-0.

[Source: BBC Sport]