Arsenal appoint ex-captain as head coach

Former Arsenal captain Mikel Arteta has been appointed as their head coach on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 37-year-old won the FA Cup twice in a five-year career with Arsenla and succeeds fellow Spaniard Unai Emery, who was sacked last month.

Arteta had been working as a coach under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, joining the club in 2016 after retiring as a player.

He will take over as Arsenal boss on Monday, leaving Freddie Ljungberg in interim charge for the trip to Everton – another of Arteta’s former clubs.

Arsenal are 10th in the Premier League with 22 points, seven points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea and a potential Champions League qualifying place.

[Source:BBC Sport]