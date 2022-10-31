Arsenal add five to return to the top

[Photo Credit: BBC Sports]

Arsenal bounced back to return to the top of the Premier League table with an emphatic 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest this morning.

Gabriel Martinelli headed the Gunners in front early on before England’s Bukayo Saka – who set up the opener – was forced off with an injury.

Reiss Nelson, Saka’s replacement, doubled the lead four minutes after the restart with his first Arsenal goal since November 2020 before quickly adding his second.

Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard goals added gloss to the scoreline as Arsenal restored their two-point lead over Manchester City at the summit, with Forest still bottom after an eighth defeat of the season.

In another EPL match, Man United edged Westham 1-0.