Army works on fitness

Fitness tops the priority list for Army football as it continues preparation for the annual Ratu Sukuna Bowl competition.

Assistant Manager Tevita Bese while reflecting on last year’s performance says, the lack of physical fitness was the biggest factor in their loss last year.

He says the team didn’t have the luxury of time in 2020 as most players were busy with work commitments.

Bese adds things are different this time around as the squad looks solid, boosted with the return of key players who are determined to break their three-year losing streak.

Army football takes on Vinod Patel Police at the Fiji Football Association ground next Friday at 10am.

Meanwhile, Subrails Army will take on TotalEnergies Police in the main rugby match on the same day at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 4pm and you can watch this match Live and Exclusive on FBC Sports.

Overseas viewers can watch both the football and rugby matches LIVE as well for $15USD on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

Payments can be made through PayPal or a credit card.