Armstrong’s goal holds Arsenal

Arsenal dropped points for only the second time this season after being held to a 1-all draw by Southampton in the English Premier League.

Manager Mikel Arteta described result as a lesson as they remain at the top of the table with 28 points.

Stuart Armstrong finished off a flowing team move to earn Southampton a share of the spoils stretch their unbeaten league run to three matches.

Granit Xhaka had given the Gunners an early lead with his second goal in as many games.

In other results, Aston Villa thrashed Brentford 4-0, Fulham edged Leeds 3-2, Leicester thumped Wolves 4-0 and Newcastle defeated Tottenham 2-1.