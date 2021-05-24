Football
Argentina to meet Brazil in Copa America final
July 7, 2021 4:00 pm
[Source: Copa America/Twitter]
Argentina is through to the Copa America final after beating Colombia 3-2 in the penalty shootout after both teams were locked at 1-all.
The Lionel Messi captained side had an early lead when Lautaro Martinez opened the scoring.
Argentina led 1-nil at the breather.
Colombia fought back and equalised through Luis Diaz in the 61st minute.
Estas fueron las acciones más destacadas del encuentro entre @Argentina y @FCFSeleccionCol por la Semifinal de la CONMEBOL #CopaAmérica
🇦🇷 Argentina 🆚 Colombia 🇨🇴#VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/PQAVmSHFSt
— Copa América (@CopaAmerica) July 7, 2021
Both teams could not score the winner until the final whistle of the extra-time and forced the match into penalty-shootout.
Argentina will face Brazil on Sunday at 12pm.
Brazil defeated Peru 1-nil in the first semi-final.
Peru will play Colombia for third place play-off on Saturday at 12pm.