Football

Argentina to meet Brazil in Copa America final

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
July 7, 2021 4:00 pm
[Source: Copa America/Twitter]

Argentina is through to the Copa America final after beating Colombia 3-2 in the penalty shootout after both teams were locked at 1-all.

The Lionel Messi captained side had an early lead when Lautaro Martinez opened the scoring.

Argentina led 1-nil at the breather.

Article continues after advertisement

Colombia fought back and equalised through Luis Diaz in the 61st minute.

Both teams could not score the winner until the final whistle of the extra-time and forced the match into penalty-shootout.

Argentina will face Brazil on Sunday at 12pm.

Brazil defeated Peru 1-nil in the first semi-final.

&n

Peru will play Colombia for third place play-off on Saturday at 12pm.

 

