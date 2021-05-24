Argentina to meet Brazil in Copa America final

Argentina is through to the Copa America final after beating Colombia 3-2 in the penalty shootout after both teams were locked at 1-all.

The Lionel Messi captained side had an early lead when Lautaro Martinez opened the scoring.

Argentina led 1-nil at the breather.

Colombia fought back and equalised through Luis Diaz in the 61st minute.

Both teams could not score the winner until the final whistle of the extra-time and forced the match into penalty-shootout.

Argentina will face Brazil on Sunday at 12pm.

Brazil defeated Peru 1-nil in the first semi-final.

Peru will play Colombia for third place play-off on Saturday at 12pm.