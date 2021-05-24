Home

Football

Gomez saves Argentina against Paraguay

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 22, 2021 12:17 pm
Argentina players' celebrate after beating Paraguay [Source: Copa America/Twitter]

Argentina has booked its place in the knockout stages of Copa America after beating Paraguay 1-0 today.

Papu Gomez’s 10th minute goal made the difference as Argentina now have seven points from two wins and a draw.

This is also the first time Paraguay has lost to Argentina in five games.



Argentina who is now unbeaten in 16 games, looked sharp in patches but did not really dominate the match.

Paraguay, which has played only two games, still has a good chance of progressing to the knockouts.

Argentina is currently leading Group A  with seven points after three matches and is closely followed by Chile with five points after they were held 1-all by Uruguay.

