Argentina end 28 year drought

Argentina is the new winner of the 2021 Copa America title after defeating Brazil 1-0 in the final.
Angel Di Maria scored the winning goal just 22 minutes into the first half to secure the win.
Brazil had majority of possession in the game but failed to score.
This is also Argentinian forward Lionel Messi’s first international title.
Argentina last won the Copa America in 1993
