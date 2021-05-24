Argentina beats Uruguay in Copa America

Argentina managed to get its first win in the Copa America after defeating Uruguay 1-nil in their second Group B match.

Guido Rodriguez headed the lone goal of the match though a Lionel Messi pass.

Uruguay found it hard to settle in the match even with the likes of Cavani and Suarez as they searched for the cutting edge.

Article continues after advertisement

Argentina was held 1-all by Chile in their first pool match.

Chile defeated Bolivia 1-nil in another match played today.

Argentina and Chile are both tied at 4 points each after two matches.