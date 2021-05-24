Home

Argentina beats Uruguay in Copa America

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
June 19, 2021 2:21 pm
[Source: Copa America/Twitter]

Argentina managed to get its first win in the Copa America after defeating Uruguay 1-nil in their second Group B match.

Guido Rodriguez headed the lone goal of the match though a Lionel Messi pass.

Uruguay found it hard to settle in the match even with the likes of Cavani and Suarez as they searched for the cutting edge.

Argentina was held 1-all by Chile in their first pool match.

Chile defeated Bolivia 1-nil in another match played today.

Argentina and Chile are both tied at 4 points each after two matches.

