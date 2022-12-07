Arab world rejoices as Morocco reach World Cup quarter-final

[Source: Reuters]

Moroccans wildly celebrating their team’s historic World Cup knockout victory over Spain were joined by people across the Middle East and North Africa, ecstatic at what they saw as a victory for the entire Arab world.

From Baghdad to Casablanca, fans cheered as Morocco became the first Arabic-speaking country to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar, the first held in an Arab country.

They won 3-0 on penalties after a 0-0 draw following extra time.

Memories to last a lifetime ❤🇲🇦#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022

Leaders from across the Arab world showered praise on the Moroccan side.

Cheers also went up in Cairo, Beirut, Tunis, Amman, and Ramallah as Arabs rejoiced at the largely unexpected win over highly fancied Spain.

It echoed the pan-Arab pride that has surfaced during several memorable performances by Arab sides at the Qatar World Cup which is a contrast to the political disputes that have long divided Arab states.

Morocco takes on Portugal in the third quarter-final on Sunday at 3am.

Also on Sunday at 7am, France battles England.

Two matches will be held on Saturday morning, Brazil meets Croatia at 3 and the Netherlands faces Argentina at 7.

You can watch all the action live on FBC Sports HD Channel.