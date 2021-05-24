Anything can happen: Navua Coach

It will be anyone’s game come Sunday when Rewa meets Navua in the Digicel Premier League at the Uprising Sports Centre.

This is according to Navua Coach Saiyad Ali, as the team opts for the underdog tag heading into the round seven clash.

Ali says football is an unpredictable game, and anything can happen.

He adds if they stick to the game plan they’ll be able to walk away with some positive results.

“Rewa is a star-studded side, they have a lot of good and experienced players who have a lot of players in the national team. In football, we know, on the day, we don’t know what is going to happen.”

In this weekend’s Digicel Premier League fixtures, a tripleheader will be held at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Nasinu and Nadroga face off 12pm followed by Nadi and Suva at 2pm while Ba takes on Labasa at 4pm.

All three matches will be shown live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.

At 3pm, Rewa faces Navua at the Uprising Sports Centre.