Antonio Tuivuna is the Male Footballer of the Year

Labasa football player Antonio Tuivuna was named the Pacific Energy Male Footballer of the Year in the Vodafone/Fiji FA Awards 2019.

The awards night was held at the Pullman Nadi Bay Resort.

Vodafone/Fiji FA Awards 2019 – Nominations

1. Pacific Energy Footballer of the Year – Male

Antonio Tuivuna – Labasa

Filipe Baravilala – Suva

Tito Vodowaqa – Nadi

2. Carpenters Motors Sashi Mahendra Singh Coach of the Year – Male

Tagi Vanolagi – Nasinu

Ronil Vikash Lal – Labasa

Mohammed Shafil – Navua

3. MARSH Referee of the Year

Avinesh Narayan – Ba Referees

Veer Singh

Kavitesh Behari – Suva FA

4. Design Hut Volunteer of the Year

Mohammed Shanawaz Munif – Suva

Umakamini Nand – Nasinu

Dale Cecilia Elliot Ting – Ba Women



Mohammed Shanawaz Munif – Suva

5. Global Flight Centre Media Personality of the Year

Nitesh Raniga – FBC

Waisea Nasokia – Fiji Sun

Kunal Keshnel – Fiji Live



Nitesh Raniga

6. Gear Up Tactical Supply Team of the Year

Labasa Men Team – Labasa

Navua Men Team – Navua

Suva Men Team – Suva

7. Precision Pacific Construction Ltd Women Footballer of the Year

Adi Litia Labalaba Bakaniceva – Tailevu Naitasiri

Ledua Paul Senisea – Nadi Women

Cema Tawai Nasau – Ba Women

8. Coca Cola Amatil (Fiji) Fair Play Footballer of the Year

Zibraaz Hanif Sahib – Lautoka

Arami Manumanubhai – Nasinu

Viniana Tibulia Buke Tailevu – Naitasiri Women



Zibraaz Hanif Sahib – Lautoka

9. Western Builders Ltd J.D Maharaj Administrator of the Year – Premier Division

Rayaz Ali Khan President – Labasa FA

Ritesh Pratap President – Suva FA

Javed Ahmed President – Nadi FA



Ritesh Pratap President – Suva FA

10. Bank of Baroda Junior Women Footballer of the Year

Adi Litia Labalaba Bakaniceva – Tailevu Naitasiri Women

Serena Naweni – Ba Women

Seruwaia Vasuitoga – Nasinu Women



Adi Litia Labalaba Bakaniceva – Tailevu Naitasiri Women

11. Bank of South Pacific Coach of the Year – Female

Charlene Lockington – Ba Girls U16

Annabel Arzaria Magdalenel Rao – Nasinu Women

Naomi Tinaimotea Waqanidrola – Rewa Women



Charlene Lockington [left] – Ba Girls U16

12. Courts/Sportsworld Goal of the Year

Siotame Kubu – Labasa

Manasa Levaci Junior – Nasinu

Antonio Tuivuna – Labasa

Mavileko Nakama – Tavua

Rusiate Matarerega – Nadi

13. Design Engineering Administrator of the Year – Senior Division

Nilesh Chand – Seaqaqa

Rajeev Prasad – Navua

Mohammed Yunus – Nadogo



Rajeev Prasad – Navua

14. Lincoln Refrigeration Ltd Junior Footballer of the Year – Male

Muni Shivam Naidu – Lautoka

Thomas Arthur Josua Dunn Navua

Inoke Turagalailai Rewa



Muni Shivam Naidu – Lautoka

15. Vodafone Popular Football of the Year (Public Voting)

Siotame Kubu – Labasa

Akuila Mateisuva – Labasa

Adi Litia Bakaniceva – Tailevu Naitasiri Women

Jeshal Jashnil Kumar – Nadi winner

Filipe Balavilala – Suva



Jeshal Jashnil Kumar – Nadi winner

Article continues after advertisement