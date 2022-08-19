Nasinu's DPL hopes slipping away

Nasinu’s Digicel Premier League spot is hanging by a thread after suffering a 2-nil defeat to Nadroga at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

After a goalless 30 minutes, the Stallions opened the account with a goal to Paulo Buke.

Nadroga got their break in the 39th minute, with a free kick which was delivered by Zoheb Rahim.

The kick from Rahim landed in the direction of Zain Ali, and with a quick pass to Buke who was already in front of the goal mouth, landed the ball at the back of the net.

Nasinu had several chances at goal with free kicks to Mohammed Shazil, but the finishing continued to be an issue for the Shivam Nathan-coached side.

After the assist in first half, Rahim was back again in the second spell to get his name on the scoreboard with a goal in the 55th minute and winner.