Another win for Labasa women

The Labasa women’s football team creeps up in the Digicel Women’s Super League points table after securing another win yesterday.

The team, after round three was in third place with six points but have now leveled up to Rewa and Ba after getting maximum points.

Labasa defeated second placed Rewa 1-nil yesterday.

Round four continues today with Nadroga facing Tailevu Naitasiri at 2pm while Suva battles Ba at 1pm at ANZ Stadium.

The Suva and Ba women’s match will be a curtain raiser for the Digicel Premier League match between Suva and Labasa at 3pm today.

Other DPL matches sees a double header at Churchill Park starting with Rewa facing Ba at 1pm before Nadroga takes the field against Lautoka at 3pm.

Navua hosts Nadi at the Uprosing Sports Centre in Pacific Harbor.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Rewa/Ba and Nadroga/Lautoka matches on Mirchi FM.