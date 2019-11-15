Home

Football

Another week of camp for Fiji football extended squad

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 6, 2020 12:37 pm
The new Head Coach Flemming Serritslev [Source: Fiji Football]

The Vodafone National Football extended squad will assemble again at the Academy in Ba for another week of camp.

This will be the second short camp under the guidance of the new Head Coach Flemming Serritslev.

Last week a 25-member squad assembled at the Fiji Football Association Academy without the Ba players who are in Tahiti for the OFC Champions League.

The first assignment for the national team is the upcoming Tri-Nations FIFA International friendlies against Tahiti and Solomon Islands on March 23 and 29 respectively.

Meanwhile, the Vodafone Premier League match on Sunday, Lautoka host Suva at Churchill Park and you can catch the live commentary on Mirchi FM.

