Football

Another two games for Labasa this week

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
December 6, 2021 4:28 pm
The Babasiga Lions Coach, Ravneel Pratap during their match against Nadi.

Labasa will again play two games in the Digicel Premier League this weekend.

The Babasiga Lions Coach, Ravneel Pratap says there are some areas of concern they will need to work on.

The side lost to Nadi 1-0 yesterday and Pratap says they will regroup for this weekend’s games.

Article continues after advertisement

“Even though the players tried their best I think we had more possession, we attacked more, we had more opportunities but without the goals, we cannot win the games so we’ll work on our finishing and we’ll regroup, and let’s see”.

Labasa’s first match will be against Lautoka on Friday at 7pm at the ANZ Stadium and you can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM.

They will then play Suva on Sunday at the ANZ Stadium at 3pm, however, before that match, Rewa faces Ba at 1pm at the same venue.

Both matches’ commentaries will air on Mirchi FM.

In other games on Sunday, Nadroga will host Lautoka at Lawaqa and Nadi takes on Navua at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.

Points Standing

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
LAUTOKA11722169+723
SUVA126241511+420
REWA125431610+619
BA11533169+718
LABASA1036153+215
NADI123541218-614
NADROGA12165917-89
NAVUA12129718-115

