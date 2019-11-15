Another player tests positive for marijuana at BOG

Another player has tested positive for marijuana at the Punjas Battle of The Giants tournament.

Among the 84 tests done yesterday one was confirmed positive.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel confirms they will also await the lab results.

Patel says the district has been notified about the player testing positive.

FBC News has been reliably informed that the player is from Ba.

He is a seasoned Ba defender.

Meanwhile, on the first day of the tournament, national rep Saula Waqa tested positive for marijuana.

He has been suspended for three years as Waqa is a repeat offender.