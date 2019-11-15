Another loss for the Gunners

Everton has won their final league of the season before Christmas edging Arsenal 2-1 at Goodison Park in Liverpool today.

Everton took the lead after 22 minutes with a goal from Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s, but Arsenal was level 10 minutes before the break with a goal from Nicolas Pepe through a penalty kick.

The Gunners barely deserved to be level and Everton were ahead again on the stroke of half-time when Yerry Mina headed in at the near post from a corner.

Arsenal’s 14 points from 14 games this season is their worst record at this stage of a season since the 1974-75 campaign.