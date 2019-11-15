Another Fijian footballer joins Manukau United

National football rep Kishan Sami has signed a one year deal with New Zealand based club Manukau United.

The 20-year-old former Ba player who has played 13 times for Fiji brings with him a level of experience and composure according to the club.

Kishan’s fitness, ability to learn, and his game understanding are some of his strengths and Manukau United sees bigger things on the horizon for the youngster who is playing for his first club outside of Fiji.

Other Fijian players in the Manukau setup include Malakai Rakula, Etonia Dogolau, Mohammed Alam, Poasa Bainivalu, Mohammed Nabeel and 17-year-old Rahul Naresh.