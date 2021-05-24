Home

Football

Another draw for Spain in Euro 2020

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 20, 2021 9:14 am
[Source: UEFA EURO 2020/TWITTER]

Spain have opened a Euros tournament with no wins from their opening two matches for the first time since 1996.

This is after they were held to a 1-all draw by Poland this morning.

Alvaro Morata put Spain in front in the 26th minute and they led 1-o at halftime.

Polish star Robert Lewandowski struck in the 54th minute for the equalizer, however, Spain had more scoring chances in the second spell compared to Poland.

Sweden leads the group with four points followed by Slovakia with three and Spain is third with two points while Poland has one point.

Poland will take on Sweden on Thursday at 4am and Slovakia plays Spain at 7am.

