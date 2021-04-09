Another DPL double-header in Lautoka

Western football fans will get to witness another Digicel Premier League double-header at Churchill Park in Lautoka this weekend.

Three west teams will be in action at the same venue on Sunday.

The first match will kick off at 1pm between Ba and Rewa.

Hosts Lautoka will then play Nadroga at 3pm in the second game.

Yesterday, there was a double-header at Churchill Park where Rewa thrashed Nadroga 3-0 and Lautoka beat Suva 1-0.

In other games on Sunday, Suva battles Labasa at the ANZ Stadium and Navua faces Nadi at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbor.

Both matches will kick off at 3pm.

The live commentaries of the double-header at Churchill Park will air on Mirchi FM.