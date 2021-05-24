Anginesh Prasad to lead Lautoka football

Lautoka football will head into this season without its national league winning coach, Imdad Ali.

Ali has been replaced by former Lautoka, Suva and Nadi mentor, Aginesh Prasad.

The Lautoka football Association confirmed this in a social media post.

Prasad who is an Oceania Football Confederation B Licensed coach will be assisted by Rizwan Dean.

Meanwhile, also in its social media post, Lautoka football stated the side will likely rope in some Under19 players that are currently training with the team.

This as a number of its senior players have transferred and applied for transfer to other districts.

Sekove Finau has been released to join Nadi, Misiwane Nairube to Labasa and Amena Bolaitama to Ba.

Star players like Dave Radrigai and Malakai Rakula also applied for transfers but the decision is still pending.

[Source: Lautoka Football Association/Facebook]