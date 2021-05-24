Home

Football

Ample recovery time for injured players

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 30, 2022 4:40 pm
[Source: File Photo]

Tailevu Naitasiri is on a bye this weekend and it gives ample time for injured players to recover before its next Digicel Premier League match.

Manager Priyant Manu says they have been utilizing their time nursing some niggling injuries and sharpening their finishing.

According to Manu, in the past few rounds, the team hasn’t been able to score as many goals as they hoped to.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds on top of this, the players are reminded of their structure when defending and counter-attacking.

Looking at this weekend’s fixtures, Prince Charles Park will host three matches starting with Nasinu and Nadroga at 12pm followed by Nadi and Suva at 2pm while Ba takes on Labasa at 4pm.

All three matches will be held at Prince Charles Park and you can watch it on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.

At 3pm, Rewa faces Navua at the Uprising Sports Centre.

