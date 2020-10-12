Always an honor to play Ba says Swamy

Nadi football coach Kamal Swamy says playing a champion team like Ba is always an honor.

The two teams clash today at 3pm in round 12 of the Vodafone Premier League at the Fiji Football Academy ground in Ba.

Having respect for their opposition, Swamy says battling the Men in Black on their home turf is never easy.

“It will be a tough match for us going against Ba in their home ground and Ba is always very tough. They are one of the best teams in the country and playing against them is an honor and we will try our best.”

Swamy says the Green Machine knows how crucial the game is and they fight hard to get the three points on offer.

The head coach is also pleading with their loyal fans to pray for the team as they embark on the last three rounds of the league.

Meanwhile, at 1.30pm today, Labasa takes on Lautoka at Subrail Park and you can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM.

Tomorrow, Suva meets Nasinu at ANZ Stadium while Navua faces Rewa at the Uprising Sports Centre.

Both matches will kick-off at 3 pm.