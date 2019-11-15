Alleged racist behaviour mars Premier League game

Tottenham have vowed to “take the strongest possible action” after their Premier League defeat by Chelsea was marred by alleged racist behaviour from the crowd.

Referee Anthony Taylor stopped play after an object was thrown on to the pitch and Blues defender Antonio Rudiger complained of hearing monkey noises.

A statement issued by Spurs read: “Any form of racism is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our stadium.”

Shortly after the stoppage during the second half, an announcement made over the public address system warned that “racist behaviour is interfering with the game”.

Second and third addresses followed with the game heading towards its conclusion.

Spurs confirmed that they will be liaising with Chelsea and their players for their observations and added: “We are now conducting a thorough investigation.

“We take any such allegations extremely seriously and shall take the strongest possible action against any individual found to be behaving in such a way, including stadium bans.”

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) and Tottenham have confirmed that the game was stopped over a single incident of alleged racist behaviour.

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min had been sent off after a second-half clash involving Rudiger moments earlier.