Allan Saint-Maximin stars for Newcastle

Leeds United conceded a goal to level against Newcastle in their English Premier League clash this morning.

Brazilian Raphinha netted the first goal in the 13th minute giving Newcastle fans a bitter start to the match.

Leeds enjoyed the lead for a short period before tables turned when Newcastle found feet through Allan Saint-Maximin.

Saint-Maximin danced around the opposition’s defence before finding the bottom corner.

Both sides came away with a point, a relief to Newcastle boss Steve Bruce who was facing criticism and pressure to leave the club.