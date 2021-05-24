Home

Football

Allan Saint-Maximin stars for Newcastle

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 18, 2021 9:42 am

Leeds United conceded a goal to level against Newcastle in their English Premier League clash this morning.

Brazilian Raphinha netted the first goal in the 13th minute giving Newcastle fans a bitter start to the match.

Leeds enjoyed the lead for a short period before tables turned when Newcastle found feet through Allan Saint-Maximin.

Article continues after advertisement

Saint-Maximin danced around the opposition’s defence before finding the bottom corner.

Both sides came away with a point, a relief to Newcastle boss Steve Bruce who was facing criticism and pressure to leave the club.

