All Whites fail to qualify for FIFA World Cup

The All Whites' starting XI moments before their World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica. [Source: 1news]

New Zealand football’s dream of playing in this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar is over after the side went down to Costa Rica 1-0 in their playoff this morning.

The Kiwis finished the game with 10-men after Kosta Barbarouses copped a red card in the 69th minute.

It was a disastrous start for the All Whites as they conceded the goal after three minutes when Costa Rica get space down the left wing and find the cross into the box for an easy finish in the bottom right corner by Joel Campbell.

Article continues after advertisement

The All Whites tried their best to find the equalizer which they thought they did in the 39th minute, however, Chris Wood’s goal was disallowed after multiple reviews by the video assistant referee (VAR).