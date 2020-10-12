All teams in the running for IDC semifinals

No premier team has confirmed its place in the Courts Inter District Championship semifinals.

All four semifinal spots will be confirmed after the final round of pool games today.

Last night champions SSS Builders (NZ) Labasa resurrected their hopes of defending their title after beating Builders/Easy Kool Nadi 4-0.

Article continues after advertisement

Police Officer Ratu Anare scored a double while Ilisoni Lolaivalu and Ilaisa Nayasi netted a goal each.

The Babasiga Lions Head Coach Ronil Lal says they have to step up again today.

“The last pool games will be very interesting I think goal average is one place teams will go for but again for us it won’t be easy tomorrow I told the boys we can’t take the same approach we took against Navua’

A disappointed Nadi Coach, Kamal Swamy says their performance last night was very poor.”

“It took us 41 minutes to reach their goalmouth which is very bad I think we totally played very bad football.”

Labasa now has moved to second in Group B with three points while Nadi is in the last place with one point. Ba leads the group with four points and Navua is third with three points but Labasa has a better goal average.

Looking at this group, Labasa will have to beat Ba to qualify for the semifinals while Ba needs a draw in their match today at 7pm.

Navua will need to beat Nadi today to qualify for the semifinal and if the match ends in a draw then Labasa will just need a draw against Ba while the Men in Black will be through.

All Freight Logistics Suva star Sairusi Nalaubu socred a hat-trick last night in their 4-2 win over BOG champions Lincoln Refrigeration Rewa at the Courts IDC.

The hosts bounced back in style after their 1-nil loss to Nasinu on Tuesday in their first match.

Nalaubu didn’t spark at the BOG but last night he managed to net three goals and he says doesn’t trust himself at times.

He adds he needs to first believe that he can deliver.

“Sometimes I lose confidence in believing in myself I thank God almighty for giving me the strength to overcome all the fear.”

The other Suva goal was scored by Christopher Wasasala while Bruce Hughes managed to convert two penalties for Rewa.

The Suva side now has three points from two matches and is second spot in Group A which is led by Lautoka with four points. Nasinu is third with three points and Rewa is fourth with one point.

Nasinu will play Rewa today at 1pm followed by Nadi and Navua at 3pm before Suva play Lautoka at 5pm and Labasa takes on Ba at 7pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Nasinu/Rewa, Suva/Lautoka and Labasa/Ba matches on Mirchi FM.