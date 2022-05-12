All teams are equally good: Pratap

Defending champions Suva football is not counting any team out in the upcoming Digicel Fiji FACT tournament.

Suva is in Pool B with Tailevu Naitasiri, Nasinu, Ba and hosts Nadroga.

President Ritesh Pratap says traditionally some teams that don’t perform consistently in the national league, tend to go a step up in tournaments.

“We just played the last game against Nadroga, we won 2-1 but it was a tough game and same thing with Tailevu Naitasiri and other teams so I think the pools are equally balanced, all the teams are equally good.”

Pratap says the team has been utilizing its time well, training and conditioning players for their title defense.

The first round of pool matches will start next Sunday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Meanwhile, there is only one Digicel Premier League match on Sunday at 3pm between Nadroga and Lautoka at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.