All Fiji Football Association programs cancelled indefinitely

All Fiji Football Association programs have been cancelled indefinitely in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This has been confirmed by Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf.

Following the announcement by the Prime Minister earlier today to ban all forms of social gathering including sporting events, Yusuf says all upcoming events and competitions has been cancelled.

These include the Vodafone Premier League, Youths League, Women’s League, Mom & Pop League programs as well as workshops and meetings.

This means the lone VPL match between Ba and Suva on Saturday has been cancelled.

This is the third match to be called off following the Ba-Nadi match on Saturday and the Ba-Suva match yesterday.

All programs and competitions have been cancelled until further notice.