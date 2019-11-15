All Fiji FA events postponed to January

All Fiji Football Association events for this month have been postponed until next month.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says this is due to the cyclone warning and associated adverse weather forecast as players’ safety is of utmost importance.

This includes the Vodafone National Regional Club Championship (NCC) which was supposed to be held from this Thursday to Sunday.

The first round will be played from January 8-10 and the final play-offs will be held from 14-17 January.

The Vodafone U19 Youth League playoff which was supposed to be played from December 18th to the 20th has been deferred as well.