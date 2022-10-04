Ali trusts his young brigade

[Source: Ba Football/Facebook]

The RC Manubhai-sponsored Ba football side is banking on its young players in the Courts Inter-District Championship.

Head Coach, Imdad Ali says he has faith in his young brigade who have had to pull the team through when its senior players left for other districts.

Ali says despite a number of hiccups, his players caused some major upsets and proved they have the ability to fight their way through the group matches and progress to the semi-finals and final.

Article continues after advertisement

The Men-in-Black are drawn in Pool B with Labasa, Rewa and Lautoka.

Ba will open its IDC campaign against neighbors Lautoka at 5pm tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch 22 IDC matches live on FBC Pop.