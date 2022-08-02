Ali confident in young team

Ba coach Imdad Ali

Ba coach Imdad Ali knows with time, the Men In Black can return to the top of the football chain.

Ali is calling on supporters to be patient with the young team, who are currently ranked fourth in the Digicel Premier League.

With only three rounds remaining, Ali says this year’s competition has been a good learning ground for many of these new players.

He adds that in a matter of time, they will come up to par.

“Rome wasn’t built in a day so it is going to take time to build a team and I’m in the process of building and I salute my boys, they have done quite well and Nadi is quiet a good team.”

Labasa and Ba will kick off round 16 of the DPL on Saturday at 1.30pm.

Nadi will face Suva at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 4pm.

In other matches on Sunday at the Stadium, Nasinu will meet Nadroga at 12pm followed by Tailevu Naitasiri and Lautoka at 2pm.