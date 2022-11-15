Alba set for third World Cup

[Source: Scroll.in]

Spain’s left-back Jordi Alba is set to appear at his third FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Capped 86 times by his country since making his international debut in 2011, the Barcelona star has been virtually a permanent fixture for Spain missing only a few games towards the end of 2019 and in 2020.

The 33-year-old cannot wait to be back on the big stage, this time with a squad featuring several players who will be getting their first taste of a major tournament.

He played every minute of Spain’s seven matches at Brazil in 2014 and Russia in 2018 combined.

Spain is in group C with Costa Rica, Germany and Japan.

They play Costa Rica next Thursday in their first match at 4 am and you can watch LIVE on FBC Sports channel.