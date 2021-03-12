Alam saves Rewa

Rewa football goalkeeper, Mohammed Alam, saved a last-minute penalty to at least earn Rewa a point in their Digicel Premier League clash against Labasa at Subrail Park.
Ilisoni Logaivou could not score from the penalty spot in the last minute as Alam managed to make a brilliant save.
The hosts, after the third round, has not been able to score a goal.
Labasa has three points after this game while Rewa has two.
