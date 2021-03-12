Alam and Matalau named in national training squad

Two new players have been named in the Digicel National Football extended squad.

They are National youth goalkeeper Mohammed Alzaar Alam and Suva youngster Semi Matalau.

Also making a return to the national side is Rewa’s Kishan Sami and Lautoka’s Dave Radrigai.

The four will join the national team next week in its first training camp of the year at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba.

National head coach Flemming Serritslev says these players like Matalau and Alam a chance to prove himself against veteran players.

Serritslev says the inclusion of Sami and Radrigai will add more depth to the squad.

The training camp will be held from 22-26 March.

Meanwhile, Labasa and Rewa will kick-off round 3 of the DPL on Saturday at 1.30 pm at Subrail Park.

The three games will be played on, Suva plays Navua at the ANZ Stadium, Nadroga hosts their third consecutive match against Ba and Nadi takes on Lautoka at Prince Charles Park.

All the Sunday games will kick off at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Labasa/Rewa and Nadroga/Ba matches on Mirchi FM.

Squad:

Akuila Mateisuva (Labasa FC), Lekima Gonerau (Labasa FC), Sitiveni Rakai (Labasa FC), Ilisoni Logaivou (Labasa FC), Ashnil Raju (Labasa FC), Abbu Zahid (Ba FC), Edward Aaron (Lautoka FC), Muni Shivam Naidu (Lautoka FC), Afraz Ali (Lautoka FC), Sairusi Nalaubu (Lautoka FC), Dave Radrigai (Lautoka FC), Beniamino Mateinaqara (Lautoka FC), Paulo Buke (Nadroga FC), Thomas Dunn (Navua FC), Inoke Turagalailai (Rewa FC), Patrick Joseph (Rewa FC), Anish Khem (Rewa FC), Setareki Hughes (Rewa FC), Tevita Waranivalu (Rewa FC), Kishan Sami (Rewa FC), Mohammed Alzaar (Rewa FC), Simione Nabenu (Suva FC), Remueru Tekiate (Suva FC), Filipe Baravilala (Suva FC), Christopher Wasasala (Suva FC), Joeli Ranitu (Suva FC), Semi Matalau (Suva FC).