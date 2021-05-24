Ajax coach is next Man United manager

There’ll be a new man in charge of Manchester United at the end of this season.

Manchester United have appointed Ajax coach Erik ten Hag as their next manager.

The 52-year-old Dutchman will take over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season on a three-year deal which can be extended by a year.

BBC Sport reports that Rangnick who replaced the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November is set to move into a consultancy role.

Ten Hag will become United’s fifth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

United is sixth in the Premier League with five games remaining this season, three points behind Tottenham, who occupy the fourth Champions League spot.

Ajax is top of the Dutch Eredivisie – four points clear of PSV Eindhoven – with five matches left, although they lost to their rivals in the Dutch Cup final.

[Source:BBC Sport]