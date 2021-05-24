Home

Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Ajax coach is next Man United manager

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 22, 2022 4:57 am
Erik ten Hag.[pic:six sports]

There’ll be a new man in charge of Manchester United at the end of this season.

Manchester United have appointed Ajax coach Erik ten Hag as their next manager.

The 52-year-old Dutchman will take over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season on a three-year deal which can be extended by a year.

BBC Sport reports that Rangnick who replaced the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November is set to move into a consultancy role.

Ten Hag will become United’s fifth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

United is sixth in the Premier League with five games remaining this season, three points behind Tottenham, who occupy the fourth Champions League spot.

Ajax is top of the Dutch Eredivisie – four points clear of PSV Eindhoven – with five matches left, although they lost to their rivals in the Dutch Cup final.

[Source:BBC Sport]

