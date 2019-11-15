Ahmad puts to rest rumors of stepping down

The Nadi Football Association President Javed Ahmad has put to rest rumors of him stepping down from his position.

However, he adds he will not contest for the Association’s elections next month.

He believes he has had enough time with the team.

Article continues after advertisement

Due to Ahmad’s long service, the Board has requested his inclusion in the association as an Advisor to which Ahmad has agreed to.

Meanwhile, Kamal Swamy is the new coach for the Nadi football team.

Outgoing Nadi FA President Javed Ahmad says they are happy to have Swamy back for the Nadi side.

Ahmad says Swamy knows what is expected of him.

“He knows the players, he knows the capability of the team. We have managed to keep our players and he knows that he can win things with this team so as of today he is the Head Coach for the Nadi team for the 2020 Season.”

Swamy takes over from Pranesh Amarsee who had stepped down prior to the 2019 Fiji FACT final.

Swamy will attend his first training session with the Nadi team this afternoon.

Nadi plays Navua in the first round of the Vodafone Premier League next Sunday.

Meanwhile, in the Pillay Garments Champions vs Champions series, Ba will host Labasa at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 7pm for the first round of the competition on Friday.

The second leg will be played this Sunday at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

You can catch the live commentaries of both matches on Radio Fiji Two.