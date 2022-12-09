Aggression and possession key for Croatia

[Source: FIFA.com]

Runners-up from 2018, Croatia has its sight set on a FIFA World Cup final once again.

Midfielder Mateo Kovacic while speaking to FIFA says they are facing a big match, which is normal for the World Cup quarter-final.

He says the opposition is strong, and they play great football but they want to prove they play great football as well, and to try to make it to the semis.

Kovacici adds they need to be united, aggressive and deprive their opposition of possession.