Age just a number for Patel

At the age of 61, Vinod Patel continues to play the sport he loves, which is football.

The Suva businessman is one of the oldest players at the Fiji Gujarati Inter District Championship which is underway at the Fiji Football Academy ground in Vatuwaqa.

For a man his age, the Lami striker played with so much energy and pride in the competition.

Though Patel didn’t play at the district level during his prime years, playing in the Gujarati IDC has always been a great moment in his career.

Patel says it’s the love of football that keeps him going.

The Gujarati IDC final will be played tomorrow.