Africa’s strongest representative said to be a threat

The Senegal Football squad is well equipped to threaten the very best that Europe, Asia and South America has to offer at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The side is packed with talent from the English, German and Italian leagues.

However, the Africa Cup of Nations champions are an unpredictable quantity.

This will be the third World Cup appearance for the Lion, two decades after their run to the 2002 quarterfinals.

However, reliance on Sadio Mane for goals has been a long-standing issue, with Boulaye Dia and Famara Diedhou an unconvincing set of striking options but the two will now need to step up to the occasion.

Senegal faces Netherlands in its first group match.

The Netherlands are in good form ahead of the World Cup and qualified strongly.

The two meet at 4am on Tuesday and you can catch the live coverage of all FIFA World Cup matches on FBC Sports.