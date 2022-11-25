Africa still awaits first win at Qatar World Cup

[Photo: FIFA World Cup / Facebook]

Two strikes from Ghana this morning broke the African goal drought at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

However, none of the continent’s five teams have been able to post a win in stark contrast to their Asian counterparts.

While both Japan and Saudi Arabia pulled off sensational upsets against former world champions, Africa has endured poor results and have only as many points as they have goals.

Cameroon, Ghana and Senegal lost their opening matches while Morocco and Tunisia managed goalless draws against more fancied opponents.

All five African teams at the last World Cup in Russia failed to get past the first round.

The continent will be banking on Senegal to stop the rot when it faces the hosts tomorrow at 1am.