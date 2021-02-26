Afraz Ali aims for winning start in premier league

Lautoka Football new inclusion Afraz Ali has high hopes joining the Blues this season.

The 22-year-old had a good outing with Nadi last year helping the team reach the Fiji FACT final and the national league decider.

Donning the Blue jersey this season, the midfielder hopes to inspire the Tagi Vonolagi coached side to claim the national league title after a lapse of two years.

Article continues after advertisement

“To win the title this year, they’ve made a good squad and that’s why I’m here to win. A win against Navua will definitely set the pace for us to win the title.”

Ali is also calling on the fans of Lautoka football to turn up in numbers and support the team in their first premier league clash.

Lautoka hosts Navua on Sunday at 3pm at Churchill Park.

Also on Sunday at 3pm, Suva takes on Rewa at the ANZ Stadium.

Two matches will be held on Saturday, Labasa hosts Ba at 1.3pm at Subrail Park and Nadroga meets Nadi at Lawaqa Park at 5pm.

You can catch the live commentary of the Rewa/Suva match on Mirchi FM.