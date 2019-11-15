Afonja ruled out for Suva

Flow Valves Suva football striker Jibola Afonja will not feature for the Capital side in their Vodafone Premier League clash against Ba on Saturday.

This has been revealed by coach Babs Khan who says the Nigerian international suffered a calf injury during training.

Khan also confirms Afonja is highly likely to miss out on Suva’s Punjas Battle of the Giants match against Labasa on August 7th.

Afonja did not feature for the Whites in last Sunday’s clash against Nadi after copping two yellow cards in earlier matches.

The Whites meet the Men in Black on Saturday at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba.

The match will air live on FBC TV and the live commentary on Mirchi FM.