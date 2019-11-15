Afonja out as Suva gets sponsorship boost

The Flow Valves Suva football side will not have the services of Jibola Afonja for the Punjas Battle of the Giants, starting Friday in Lautoka.

The Nigerian is still nursing an injury and will not be able to recover in time for the tournament.

Suva, which lost 3-1 to Ba on Saturday in the Vodafone Premier League, have got in former Lautoka coach Aginesh Prasad to assist coach Babs Khan.

Meanwhile, Suva got a boost today, as Island Accommodation, came on board to sponsor the side for the tournament.

Suva FA president, Ritesh Pratap, says they are grateful to Island Accommodation Director, Azad Aktar Ali, for helping the team.

Pratap says in hard times, it is the generosity of the likes of Ali, which has helped the Whites, which last won the BOG in 1995.

Nadi will play Navua in the opening BOG match on Friday at 12pm and you can catch the live commentary on Mirchi FM.

At 2pm Labasa meets Suva and this match will be aired LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV.

The third match on Friday will see Ba battling Nasinu at 4pm and at 6:30pm Lautoka host Rewa and you can catch the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.