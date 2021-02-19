Afonja, Makoe and Yankson to boost Stallions

Three new players have joined Nadroga football this season with the hope of adding strength to the team ahead of the Vodafone Premier League.

Nigerian and former Suva rep Jibola Afonja, former Rewa defender Amani Makoe and Ghanaian Ato Yankson are confirmed to feature for the Stallions.

Nadroga FA President Mohammed Ali says the three are expected to make the starting 11 in their opening match against Nadi next week.

Article continues after advertisement

Ali says they have the depth in the squad, they’re working to ensure they get all the basics right for a favourable result.

“We are not going there as a super team but we are going there as a team from the senior division. We will do our basics right, we have done proper training and we expect a good result.”

Ali adds the team is currently training under the guidance of interim coach Ramesh Sharma.

Nadroga hosts Nadi next Saturday at 5pm at Lawaqa Park.

Also on Saturday at 1.30pm, Labasa play Ba at Subrail Park.

Two matches will be played on Sunday at 3pm, Suva takes on Rewa and ANZ Stadium and Lautoka faces Navua at Churchill Park.

You can catch the live commentary of the Suva/Rewa match on Mirchi FM.