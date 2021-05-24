AFCON Champs celebrated at home

Senegal’s football team has been given a hero’s welcome upon their return home after winning the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time.

The side defeated Egypt 4-2 on penalties in the final yesterday.

Tens of thousands of ecstatic fans celebrated the players’ return to Dakar, sitting on top of cars and dancing in the capital’s streets.

President Macky Sall was among those greeting the team at the airport.

Players were transported inside and on top of a coach along a packed parade route to the centre of Dakar.