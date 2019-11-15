Absence of key players not an issue for Rewa football

The Rewa Football side is confident of bringing a good game against Ba in the Vodafone Premier League today.

The Delta Tigers are going in with the aim of maintaining their stance as VPL ladder leaders.

Despite missing two of its key players Josaia Sela and Gabrielle Matanisiga, Head Coach Marika Rodu says given the depth of players in the squad, they will be able to find potential replacements.

“We will not have Josaia Sela and Gabrielle Matanisiga he had two yellow cards from two different games so we have depth in the team. Like I said I have used most of the players during the BOG, all of them so we have the replacements to fill in the two positions.”

Ba will host Rewa at the Fiji Football Academy ground at 3pm today.

This match will be aired LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV and the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.

Tomorrow, Suva hosts Labasa at the ANZ Stadium on Sunday at 3pm and the live commentary will air on Mirchi FM.

Nasinu takes on Lautoka at Ratu Cakobau Park at 2pm and Nadi hosts Navua at Prince Charles Park at 1pm.